Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn veteran actor Mamukkoya's demise

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He breathed his last around 1.10 p.m., according to the hospital authorities where he was being treated. The 77-year-old actor collapsed while taking part in a function connected with a football tournament in Malappuram district on Monday night and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Mamukkoya was known for his sharp comic timing, spontaneity, and wit entwined with his Kozhikode slang of Malayalam.

Celebrities from the Malayalam film industry came forward to pay their tributes to the late actor. Mohanlal took to his Facebook, shared a photo of Mamukkoya, and wrote, "Beloved Mamukkoya was a man without pretension and full of goodness. This unique talent presented the Malabar style on the silver screen in a very natural way. I have been lucky enough to act with him in so many films, from Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam to the recent film directed by Priyadarshan, Olavum Theeravum. That innocent smile will never fade away and will remain in my heart forever. It is a great loss to Malayalam cinema, and I offer my condolences on his demise."

Mammootty also posted a picture of the late actor on his Facebook and wrote, "Tribute to dear Mamukkoya". The actor's son, Dulquer Salmaan also tweeted broken heart emojis along with Mamukkoya's photograph to express his grief. Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Twitter, "Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend."

The last rites are likely to be performed on Thursday. The actor is survived by his wife and four children. Mamukoya worked in a timber mill at Kozhikode and started his acting career in the theatre in 1979. In his long career, he donned the grease paint in over 450 Malayalam films and has won two state awards. The highlight of his acting career was his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which sent people reeling in laughter, the moment he opened his mouth.

