Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane wale hai'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most favourite shows and it keeps up with the audience's expectations. Even though last year was a rough patch for the makers of the show as many main leads left the show for different reasons. Recently, Abhishek Krushna confirmed his return to the show, who left due to agreement issues last year. Now, Sony Entertainment Television has dropped in a few promos featuring him as Sapna as the actor is back on the comedy talk show.

While Krushna aka Sapna makes this statement taking a dig at Archana Puran Singh, comedian Rajiv Thakur adds a witty remark. He goes on to add, “Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane log ayegaye na, toh tu bhi jayegi.” Kapil, Sumona and Archana give a jaw-dropping reaction and netizens soon dropped their comment reacting to Rajiv’s statements. They all wrote Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar’s names, who played the roles of Gutthi and Daadi respectively. Many petitioned for Sunil’s return.

The clip shows the host Kapil Sharma telling Krushna, "Sapna tu aa gayi, sach mein bada acha lag raha hai (Sapna you have returned, I am really very happy)", to which the latter runs towards the former and says, "Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane ka eech hai (Do you know Kappu, this is the season where people will come back)." The former cricketer and politician Sidhu was released from the Patiala Central Jail on April 1. Archana had replaced him as the permanent guest on the show.

Krushna further says, "Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane wale hai (Slowly all the people who earlier worked on the show will return)", looking towards Rajiv Thakur who replaced Chandan Prabhakar on the show. Rajiv then responds, "Zyaada khush mat ho, zyaada purane wale aa gaye naa toh tu bhi jaayegi (Don't be so happy, if people, who were a part of the show much earlier, return then you will also have to leave)", hinting about Sunil Grover whose exit led to Krushna becoming a part of the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV at 9.30 PM.

