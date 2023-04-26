Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISSANNBARRETTO Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Krissann Barretto gets engaged to Nathan Karamchandani

TV star Krissann Barretto recently declared her engagement to Nathan Karamchandani. The electrical engineer got on his knees and made a proposal to the actress. On April 22, just a few days earlier, the pair got engaged. It was also the first anniversary of their relationship.

Sharing the adorable pictures from her proposal on her Instagram handle, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress wrote, "22.04.2023. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you." In the pictures, Krissann wore a blue gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with a simple necklace. Her fiancé, meanwhile, looked good next to her in a navy blue suit and white T-shirt. In the photos, the two exchanged some unguarded glances and revealed a glimpse of the complete proposal. Even the starlet showed off her diamond ring.

According to Hindustan Times, Krissann described her feelings of being on top of the world as she got engaged to her love. While this was going on, Nathan remarked, "I finally decided to do it along with just me and Krissann after going back and forth with different ideas." Additionally, he disclosed that he welcomed the actress with bed and breakfast when they were in Amritsar and declared his desire to stay with her and spend the rest of his life with her. She agreed to his proposal of marriage.

