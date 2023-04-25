Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REEMSHAIKH Reem Shaikh and Shagun Pandey are dating? Eid celebration pics spark rumours

Reem Shaikh and her Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Shagun Pandey have fueled relationship rumours. On the occasion of Eid, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress organised a get-together with Shagun and their other pals. After Reem posted images with Shagun, people began to question if they were dating and if something was going on between them.

Not only Reem's friendship with Shagun, but their Instagram comments on each other's photos caused their admirers to believe they were romantically linked. In the images, they hugged, appeared at ease, and smiled at each other. They were holding each other's hands in one of the images. Reem is well-known for her roles in films such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

See pics,

Shagun wore a white kurta and pyjama combo to the celebrations, while Reem chose a black velvet sharara. There was a great variety of popular and traditional foods including dahi ke kebab, biryani, salan, and much more at her residence, where the celebration was hosted. The meal appeared to be exquisite, and Reem and Shagun loved the feast as well as spending time together.

Earlier, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Shagun Pandey denied dating rumours and added that they are only BFFs. Shagun opened up about the same and revealed he cannot define their friendship. He further went on to say, “This is a relationship purely based on understanding. Right from solving her teenage problems to making her feel good when she cribs about not having a boyfriend, she is someone I care about a lot,".

