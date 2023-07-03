Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning: Tom Cruise’s extraordinary bike stunt | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt for his film Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. The trailer was released just a few days back. The dangerous stunt yet by driving a bike off the cliff is dubbed by Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the film. A few of the clips were also released on Instagram, which was touted as the most insane stunt ever done by Tom Cruise. Everyone, including the cast and crew, watched with bated breath and let Tom Cruise finish his stunt safely and carefully.

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment of the blockbuster $3.5 million grossing franchise famed for jam-packed action and ever-daring stunts performed by the 60-year-old Cruise himself.

In fact, director Christopher McQuarrie word said that “So if you go back and look at the other Mission: Impossible you can see within other sequences, the dress rehearsals for the sequences we’re doing now, after every movie, we just look at one another and say ‘we can do better’.”

His co-actor Simon Pegg stated that “It’s easier to be there than it is to wait to hear if it went well. If you’re back at the hotel or the cruise ship we were staying on at the time- just watching your watch and just waiting, it’s terrifying.”

In Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission-not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Latest Entertainment News