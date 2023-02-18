Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away; Rajesh Tailang, Yashpal Sharma pay tribute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shahnawaz Pradhan

Popular actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away at the age of 56. Reportedly, he was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors could not revive him.

Rajesh Tailang, who has worked with Shahnawaz in Mirzapur, mourned his loss with an emotional note on Instagram which reads, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."

Yashpal Sharma too took to Instagram to explain how it all happened right in front of so many actors who were present there at the function.

It is being said that the last rites of Shahnawaz Pradhan will be held on February 18.

