Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals her favourite greens and season

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is all set to welcome her 'favourite season' with her favourite green vegetable. Taking to her Instagram Story, Mira posted a picture of her 'favourite vegetable Saag' and revealed that she ends up eating it every other day during winters. "My favourite season and favourite vegetable!!! Saag!!! I eat this every second day for lunch during winter. As it gets colder will add on the makai roti and gud," she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT KAPOOR Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram story

Mira is pretty active on her social media account and keeps sharing things about herself and her life. Earlier, the star wife revealed to her followers that she can play the piano and regrets giving up on her lessons. Taking to Instagram handle, Mira Rajput shared a video in which she can be seen playing piano while Shahid stood and listened her play. In the clip, Mira looked elegant as always, dressed in a white one-shoulder top teamed up with blue jeans.

Along with the video, Mira penned a caption in which she talked about her excitement to go back to playing the piano. "Here's something you didn't know about me. I can play the piano! ! Well, I'm out of practice, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can't wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up! Anytime I see a piano I can't help but sit down and start playing. But it's the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She was also recently seen in a commercial with Shahid Kapoor. The couple got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain.

