Pics: Mira Rajput, Padmini Kolhapure and others celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's house

Mira Rajput, Padmini Kolhapure and others celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's house

As Bollywood divas dive in the celebrations of Karwa Chauth on Sunday (October 24), they made sure look their best. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, Rima Jain, sister of late actor Rishi Kapoor, film producer Krishika Lulla and other celebs were spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

Mira looked absolutely stunning in a pink sharara dress. She chose to wear heavy earrings while she kept her hair open.

Padmini Kolhapure arrived with daughter-in-law Shaza Morani. Both the ladies looked breathtakingly beautiful. While Padmini wore a golden and green kurta with Sharara. On the other hand, Shaza rocked in the pink outfit.

Krishika Lulla chose to wear a heavy pink outfit. She completed the look with extravagant jewelry. Indeed, she was looking nothing less than a dream.

Rima Jain and her daughter in law Anissa Malhotra Jain grabbed eyeballs in stunning outfits.

Director Shashank Khaitan's wife was also snapped at Anil Kapoor residence for Karwa Chauth celebration this year.

For the unversed, every year, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosts a Karva Chauth get together at her residence.

