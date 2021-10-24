Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANVEENATANDON/BIGB/SHILPASHETTY Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Big B, Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, B'town celebs extend warm wishes to fans

Sunday, October 24, 2021 marks the celebration of the festival of Karwa Chauth. Both married women and bride-to-be get dresse dup in their traditional best and observe day-long fast for the long life of their husbands. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show amongst the members of the Bollywood industry. Celebrities from both film and Television industry share lovely posts for their partners on social media and wish everyone on the occasion. Not only this but their special attires give fashion inspiration to all the women. This year was no different as both Instagram and Twitter got filled with special Karwa Chauth wishes from celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, TV actress Charu Asopa, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and others.

Have a look at some of them here:

Big B while sharing a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wrote, "करवा चौथ की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ .."

Shilpa shared a glimpse of what she had in her Sargi in her Instagram story and wished everyone "Happy Karwa Chauth."

TV actress Charu Asopa shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Happy karwa chauth to all the beautiful ladies out there."

Raveena Tandon shared abeautiful picture of herself and wrote alongside, "To the fact that this day is dedicated to prayers for my family, my fast is not for my god who I have faith in , but is unseen. My fast is for the health and prosperity of my family and loved ones, who laugh, live, enjoy and my each moment with everyday. Happy Karwa Chauth Ladies! God bless you and your family."

Kangana Ranaut went down the memory lane and shared how the festival was celebrated when she was a kid. She wrote, "Growing up, I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth... they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides ... whole ambience of the house changed men joked about being their Gods yet get no food on that day because women didn't enter the kitchen.... Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up... I remember those days fondly... wishing everyone who is fasting A Happy karwa chauth and thosoe who don't please don't ridicule believers ..."

Actor Pankaj Tripathi while sharing a video wrote alongside, "Aap sabhi ko meri oar se karwachauth ki dher saari shubh kaamnayein!......@nilons_india ke saath #VirtualKarwachauth manayein aur swaadisht offers ke liye unka page follow karein! Aur haan doston, chaand dikh jaaye, toh Nilon's ka page visit karein, ek exciting surprise aapka intezaar kar raha hai!"