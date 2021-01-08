Mika Singh launches water brand, sends water ration to protesting farmers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIKASINGH Singer Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh has unveiled his water brand and has sent thousands of water bottles to farmers. The farmers are currently protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. He has urged his fans to help the farmers, too. Thousands of farmers have gathered to demand a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws. The protesting farmers are worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

"The farmers are not just protesting for their rights. It's for the country. If the farmers are not looked after, the whole food chain gets disturbed. The farmers, especially the ones from Punjab, have really put up a brave face," said Mika.

"We are doing whatever little we can in our own ways. I am with the farmers and I hope things get resolved soon and we come to a conclusion. The sight of farmers dying and being out there in the cold is unbearable. I request everyone to come and support," he added.

Earlier, popular Punjab singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar had extended support to the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states. Diljit Dosanjh was also spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the new farm laws. He urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media.

The farmers protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 are demanding the repeal of three new central farm laws.

(With IANS Inputs)