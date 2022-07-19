Mani Ratnam rushed to hospital days after Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch, Covid suspected

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KEERTHYTRISH_ Mani Ratnam

National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam was on Tuesday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He was rushed to the hospital after he showed Covid symptoms. Sources close to Ratnam said that the ace director underwent a COVID test, but report isn't out, yet.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the director said: "He was running a temperature this morning and decided to get it checked and has therefore gone to a private hospital where he has been admitted. They are suspecting it to be Covid-19."

The source said that the director, however, is feeling much better now than he did in the morning.

On the work front, the director's upcoming film, 'Ponniyin Selvan', has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. It is a historical drama, based on the classic Tamil novel of the same name by eminent writer Kalki. It will release in two parts. The first installment will come out on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the South, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Ponniyin Selvan has Ratnam also serving as co-writer on the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel, while B Jeyamohan has been credited as the dialogue writer. The film's music has been scored by Ratnam's frequent collaborator AR Rahman. Cinematographer Ravi Varman, who worked with the filmmaker on his 2017 Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai, has shot the upcoming project.

National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.