Ponniyin Selvan: FIRST look poster of Trisha Krishnan as princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's film out

The makers of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan' on Thursday unveiled a poster of Trisha Krishnan that introduces her character. She will be seen playing the role of Princess Kundavai, a Chola princess, in the two-part period drama. Sharing the poster, Trisha captioned the post as, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! ". The actress looked gorgeous in a red and green saree in the poster.

The makers have already released the first look poster of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini in the film. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya Rai wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ponniyin Selvan will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. It is based on the 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Ever since the novel became a hit in Tamil Nadu, many movie makers attempted to work on it, but they could not turn their pursuit into a film.

The novel is based on the 10th-century Chola period and the fights within the ruling clan. The role played by spies of the empire, its military leaders and the politics behind it are all shown in the movie. ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai's Queen Nandini look from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' released, see here

The film has the best business handling for each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

The movie was shot across India and a few locations in Thailand. Also read: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1: Motion poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi & Vikram's film OUT!