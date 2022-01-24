Mahesh Babu gets emotional as he talks about premature birth of his son in Nandamuri Balakrishna's show; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu gets emotional as he talks about premature birth of his son Gautham | WATCH

Actor Mahesh Babu will grace the finale episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's OTT talk show Unstoppable with NB. The actor will be seen making shocking revelations about his personal and professional life. The actor got emotional while talking about the premature birth of his son Gautham. He shared that his son was born six weeks prior to the due delivery date but they could save him. He added that this incident motivated him to support the poor and economically backward children suffering from cardiac problems.

"Gautham (Mahesh’s son) was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn’t afford. I always wanted to do something for children. That’s how this thought of working with children was born," Mahesh said.

In the grand finale episode of Unstoppable, which streams on the Aha platform, Mahesh Babu will also be joined in by director Vamshi Paidipalli as the guest. Ahead of the finale episode’s premiere on February 4, makers dropped a special promo on social media.

In the video, Mahesh spoke about the journey behind getting over 1,000 heart surgeries done free of cost for needy children. He also talked about his daughter Sitara. When Nandamuri asked Mahesh who is a cat and brat among his kids, Mahesh revealed that Gautam Krishna is a cat while daughter Sitara is a brat.

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. He is currently awaiting the release of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh.