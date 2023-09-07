Madhuri Dixit almost gave up on film with Amitabh Bachchan as she was asked to wear THIS on screen

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, who also happens to be the 'Dhak Dhak' girl of the Bollywood industry, has been ruling hearts over the last few decades. She made her place not just for her beauty or grace but also for her exceptional acting and dancing skills. With more than 70 films to her credit, she has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. Now, in a recent interview, Tinnu Anand, who once signed Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit for a film titled Shanakht in 1989, recalled that on the very first day of the shoot, he had an argument with Madhuri over her costume.

Tinnu wanted the actor to wear a bra on screen but she wasn’t comfortable with it and said no. In a chat with Radio Nasha, Tinnu recalled, "I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to protect you but he gets overpowered by these goons. So, it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay."

He further shared that he told Madhuri to design her own bra for the svcene, but it had to be a bra. "I said you can design your bra, whatever you want. You don’t have to wear a bra bra but you can design your own bra, I don’t mind. But it has to be a bra because your are opening your blouse, offering yourself."

Later, Madhuri denied doing the scene. She didn’t get out of her dressing room for almost an hour. When Tinnu went to check, she told him, "Tinnu, I don’t want to do this particular scene." To this, Tinnu replied, "I’m sorry, you have to do this scene." But Madhuri did not agree. After this, He told her to pack up and say goodbye to the film. But then, Tinnu informed Amitabh Bachchan about his argument with Madhuri, who became the peacemaker between the two. He said, "Let it be. Why are you arguing with her? If she has an objection…" I said, "If she had to object, she should have done it earlier, before signing the film.’"

Tinnu immediately started thinking of other actress who could replace Madhuri. Madhuri’s secretary came in and assured Tinnu that she would eventually agree. “Later, Madhuri’s secretary came in and said she will agree to it, give her some time,” he said.

