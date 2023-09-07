Haddi Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui deliver's career-best performance in gruesome revenge drama

Haddi Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Haddi

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: September 7, 2023

September 7, 2023 Director: Akshat Ajay Sharma

Genre: Drama, Action

Haddi Review: Ever since the day Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen wearing a saree and makeup, people eagerly waited for the film 'Haddi'. This film starring Zeeshan Ayub, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun has been streamed on OTT platform ZEE5 today i.e. on 7th September. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and written by Adamay Bhalla, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. For the first time in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in the role of transgender.

Storyline

The film starts with the voice of Nawazuddin Siddiqui where he is sitting wearing a saree and holding a weapon in his hand. From here the story goes straight to a crematorium in Allahabad where he steals the dead-body.

Set against the backdrop of the NCR, the movie delves into the life of Haddi (Nawazuddin), who comes from Allahabad to Delhi, to join a gang of transgenders and reach to avenge his family who was wronged by powerful gangster-turned-politician. Now, Irrfan (Zeeshan Ayub) enters the film, Haddi secretly watches him. Then an accident happens after which he gets trapped in the custody of Inder Bhai's gang. Where Satto Bhai (Rajesh Kumar) beats him up a lot. Later, he becomes a member of the gang. From where Pramod Ahlawat (Anurag Kashyap) enters the film. Who is a leader who promises to change the fortunes of Noida. But how does it become the target of eunuchs and then takes the help of bone to save its politics. Now, the entire story of how Haddi transforms from a gang member to a don is a hair-raising one. In which you will enjoy a roller coaster ride all the way.

But there are a lot of twists in the story, because here comes the story of Amma (Ila Arun), where Amma's enmity with Ahlawat, Haddi's real name and motive, her love story with Irfan come to light in a very interesting manner.

Direction and Acting

Akshat Ajay Sharma has to be praised that he has presented the film in a very interesting manner. Every scene keeps you tied to the film. To bring life to the story, no stone has been left unturned to make it realistic. The story of the film is strong, which has been made even stronger by Zeeshan Ayub, Anurag Kashyap along with Nawaz. Ila Arun has proved that playing transgender characters is not just the job of male actors.

Verdict

In the end, if we talk about how the film is, then only one word is enough for it that it is a good value for money film. In which action, emotion, drama everything is there.

Rohan-Rohan