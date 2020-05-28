Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAANVIGAGROO Maanvi Gagroo slams clothing brand for fat-shaming her, says didn't wear this dress to hide my curves

Shocked to see her picture in an advertisement, actress Maanvi Gagroo slammed a clothing brand for promoting the dress worn by her as ‘styles to hide your curves’. She also pointed out that she did not give the brand any permission to use her picture, calling out the ‘distasteful tagline’ that promotes fat-shaming. Taking to Twitter, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement and wrote, “I didn’t wear this dress to ‘hide my curves’. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don’t have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to.”

I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to. pic.twitter.com/GwY1TkOjCQ — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) May 28, 2020

Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her role as Siddhi in the webseries Four More Shots Please!m which is all set to come back for a thrird season soon. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy for Amazon Prime video, the series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo. While Anu Menon directed the first season, Nupur Asthana had called the shots for season two.

"In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force", said Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications, banner that produces the show. "The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship," Pritish Nandy said.

In an earlier interview, Maanvi Gagroo talked about her lockdown days and said, "I am a complete homebody, so I have no problems finding things to keep myself occupied. The first thing I did was to get my house in order. I cleaned my room; that was long pending. I fixed my bookshelves and now I plan to sort out my jewellery and other accessories. However, keeping fit has been a bit of a challenge. I am doing yoga and some basic functional exercises at home, but am just not able to do any cardio. I stay on the third floor, so I have started going up and down the stairs to squeeze in some physical activity. I have watched a lot of films and shows during this time, such as Succession, Guilty and Icarus".

