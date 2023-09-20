Love, Kiss, Blockbusters and Controversies: All about Mahesh Bhatt's filmy life

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All about Mahesh Bhatt's filmy life

Mahesh Bhatt is a prominent and influential figure in the Indian film industry, known for his contributions as a filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer. Born on September 20, 1948, he made his directorial debut with the film 'Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain' in 1974, but it was his 1982 film 'Arth' that catapulted him to fame as a director. Bhatt's films often explore themes of love, relationships, societal norms, and complex human emotions. The filmmaker's personal life has been a subject of controversy and trolling. He has been married twice, first to Kiran Bhatt and later to actress Soni Razdan. He has children from both marriages, including actresses Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Throughout his career, Mahesh Bhatt has been involved in several controversies. Let's take a look.

Mahesh Bhatt was rumored that he had an extramarital affair with actress Parveen Babi during the making of the film 'Arth.' This affair allegedly led to the end of his marriage with Lorraine Bright. The film was loosely based on his own extramarital affair and relationship with Parveen Babi. The movie's storyline, which depicted a woman's emotional turmoil due to her husband's affair, drew parallels to his personal life and raised eyebrows.

Pooja Bhatt's Controversial Statements

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, actress Pooja Bhatt, has made headlines for her outspoken statements on various issues. Her comments on topics like alcoholism and relationships have sometimes stirred controversy. After her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her controversial lip kiss with her father Mahesh. During her interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja said she didn't regret the kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Further, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan told her when kids are young, they often demand their parents for a kiss. Bhatt then said she is still a 10-pound kid to her father and will remain the same for him for life. Bhatt went on to say that she sees it very simple and a frozen moment can be both represented and misrepresented. Calling it an innocent moment, the actor added that she cannot keep defending this for life and that people who misinterpret a father-daughter bond can do anything.

It should be noted that Mahesh Bhatt, back then, held a press meeting and spoke about the controversy around his lip kiss with her daughter Pooja Bhatt. He had said he would have married her if she wasn't his daughter.

Controversies surrounding his films

Some of Mahesh Bhatt's films, such as 'Kushan Nandy's 'Cabaret,' have faced issues with censorship and certification. These controversies are often related to the content and themes explored in his movies.

Mahesh Bhatt's films

Over the years, Mahesh Bhatt has directed and produced several acclaimed and influential films, including 'Saraansh' (1984), 'Naam' (1986), 'Aashiqui' (1990), 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' (1991), 'Zakhm' (1998), and 'Raaz' (2002), among others. In addition to his directorial ventures, Mahesh Bhatt has produced numerous successful films through his production company, Vishesh Films. The production house has been associated with several hit movies in Bollywood.

