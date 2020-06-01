Live for my Wajid: Sonu Nigam pays heartfelt tribute to Wajid Khan from Dubai (Watch video)

Singer Sonu Nigam lost a dear friend and brother Wajid Khan on Sunday. The Bollywood composer breathed his last at Surana Hospital in Chembu due to kidney failure. It is also being said that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Sonu Nigam, who was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to mourn the death of Wajid Khan, has now paid an emotional tribute to the music director who passed away at the age of 42.

Sonu Nigam, who is now in Dubai amid the lockdown, went live on his YouTube channel and remembered all the good memories shared with Wajid Khan. The singer also urged everyone to stay humble and fidn happiness in the little things in life.

The heartfelt tribute comes soon after Sonu Nigam announced it on Insatgram sharing some lovely memories with Wajid Khan.

