KRK claims to lose 10kg in 10 days as he 'survived only on water' in jail, Twitter isn't convinced

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is out of jail. The actor and self-proclaimed film critic, who was granted bail recently after he was arrested by Mumbai police in connection with his old controversial tweets, informed that he lost 10 kilos during his 10-day long stay at the jail because he didn't consume anything but water. The update came days after Kamaal R Khan's verified Twitter account alleged that he was being tortured and facing threats to his life.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kamaal R Khan wrote, "I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight." Well, Twitter seemed to disagree with the same and his post garnered a range of reactions from users online. One wrote, "How is that even medically possible?Even with enormous labour and only drinking water, it is impossible to loose 10Kg in 10 days. Be it muscle mass or even fat it is not possible." Another user said, "5 kgs he lost instantly on airport itself, when he heard you are under arrest."

Kamaal R Khan's tweets and his open jibes at Bollywood films and actors often land him in trouble. Police were looking for Kamaal for two years, but he wasn't in Mumbai. On August 29, as soon as KRK landed at the airport after he arrived from Dubai, he was detained, over his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with Malad police claiming that his posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities. ALSO READ: Kamaal R Khan arrest: All about 2020 Controversial tweets, lawyer's statement, next hearing and more

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Khan in 14-day judicial custody and adjourned bail hearing to September 2. KRK was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate S P Kekan at Borivali court on September 6. Police sought his custody for four days, saying they needed to find out at whose behest he was posting such tweets from a foreign country despite knowing that they might create communal tension.

On September 5, KRK was arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from an actress and holding the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019. Later, he got bail in both cases.

