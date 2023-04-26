Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Kick 2: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz roped in Salman Khan starrer? Here’s what we know

Asim Riaz rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. And now, according to the newest reports, Asim could be featured in Salman Khan's Kick 2. There has been no formal confirmation of this. It is believed that the model, actor and rapper will play a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer.

Asim Riaz signed in for Kick 2?

According to the Free Press Journal, insiders say Kick 2 will be released in 2024 and would star Asim Riaz alongside Salman Khan. "The film will be released in 2024," according to the source, and "an official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon." More information regarding his part is being kept under wraps, but we're sure Asim fans are already excited! It is speculated that the script for Kick 2 is presently being developed, with no word on when filming will begin. The film is expected to be released in 2024.

Kick was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the audience.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman Khan is currently ecstatic at the success of his most recent movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which he just released. Along with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari, the film is directed by Farhad Samjhi. Salman recently extended gratitude to his followers and moviegoers on social media. The actor published a photo of himself on Sunday on his Twitter account. He stated, "Thank you for all your love and support," in a message to his followers. I truly appreciate it, thank you #KBKJ.

