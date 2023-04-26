Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHANFP Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer remains rock steady

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan is proving that he is still a box office magnet. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his latest film, suffered a severe (but predicted) decline on its first Monday, but still managed to score double-digit figures, which is a promising indication.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Report

The opening day box office total for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in India was Rs 15.81 crore, which was Khan's second-lowest opening. Considering his box offices successes like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and others, KBKJ underperformed at the box office. Day 2's business, however, made up for it. On day 3, KKBJ saw a big jump and took its first weekend earnings to Rs 68.17 crore. According to reports, Salman Khan starrer earned Rs 7.5 crore on Tuesday and stands on a total of Rs 83.53 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an overall 11.61% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

