Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan starrer passes the crucial Monday test

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer earned a respectable opening weekend gross. The film collected Rs 68.17 crore in its first weekend, bringing it closer to the Rs 70 crore threshold at the domestic box office. According to film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan's latest flick earned Rs 15.81 crore on Friday, Rs 25.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 26.61 crore on Sunday. According to reports and early estimates, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 10.54 crore on the fourth day.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office report

The opening day box office total for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in India was Rs 15.81 crore, which was Khan's second-lowest opening. Considering his box offices successes like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and others, KBKJ underperformed at the box office. Day 2's business, however, made up for it. On day 3, the Salman Khan starrer saw a big jump on the weekend and now its total earning stands at Rs 74.75 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an overall 15.39% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, April 24, 2023.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

