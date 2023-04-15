Karan Johar says 'not interested in working with Kangana Ranaut' in viral video; Actress reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut’ has again trained guns on Karan Johar. After accusing the filmmaker of bullying Priyanka Chopra, the actress has now shared a video wherein Karan Johar can be seen saying that he doesn’t wish to work with her and slammed him for his remark. In the video, Karan Johar can we heard saying, “When she (Kangana) says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

He further added, "I do that because may be I am not interested to work with Kangana and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion. I appreciate that she had a great perspective and everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said ‘she gave it off to Karan' and I would say of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything."

Following this, Kangana responded, "How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage, he said how I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean look at my talent and look at your movies, I mean really?" After many of the fan pages shared the video, Kangana dropped the viral video on her Instagram story and added, "Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face."

Karan Johar recently come under the scanner for allegedly damaging the careers of two leading actresses in the Hindi film business, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. He is frequently chastised and accused of favouring celebrity kids. However, in the midst of the outrage, Karan shared 'Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.'

The filmmaker mentioned how he isn’t the one to fall despite a flood of lies. Karan Johar said that he is not among those who would bow down to all the negativity around him. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to slander him and show him in a bad light but he is not among those who would die.

Karan's post came a day after his viral old video in which he declared he "wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma's career by advising Aditya Chopra not to cast her in the film. The clip has Karan saying he didn't want Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He went on to explain that when he saw her work in Band Bajaa Baraat, he was proven wrong, and he felt embarrassed that he would have wrecked the career of such a talented actress as Anushka.

