Karan Johar asked Rajamouli for RRR Hindi rights; director said 'What did you give me? I expect some gifts"

RRR team- Ram Charan, JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli, is making India proud on the world stage by bagging top honors at the Golden Globe 2023 and Critics Choice awards 2023. The film broke many box office records as it released in theatres on Match 24 last year. Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore over the period of four years, it turned out to be the most popular film of the year. SS Rajamouli has witnessed the same success with his last film Baahubali as well. The Prabhas starrer was presented in Hindi by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. He made a lot of money with Baahubali and looks like he was expecting the same with RRR. So when KJo asked Rajamouli why he did not give RRR Hindi rights to him, the director's answer left him speechless.

A throwback video of the RRR event in Mumbai is going viral in which Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli can be seen indulging in a fun banter. When KJo revealed that he is 'hurt' and 'upset' that he does not have RRR Hindi right, Rajamouli quipped, "I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as a director, I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi."

He added, "Sir, look at Jayantilal sir. He has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house. You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… a one-acre plot in Jubilee Hills."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli was speaking to a group of journalists, following the screening of his film at the Directors Guild of America. The director said: "RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move the story forward."

He added: "At the end of the film, if you say I didn't feel it like for three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker."

On the other hand, RRR has been shortlisted for Oscars from India. RRR for Oscars has been one of the top trends for the last couple of days and the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan are rooting for the epic action drama to bag the Academy awards.

