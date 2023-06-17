INSIDE Karan's Sangeet: Sunny Deol dances to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; Dharmendra on Yamla Pagla Deewana

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI INSIDE Karan Deol's Sangeet

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 and his wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple hosted a grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai last night attended by the Deol Khandaan, close friends and celebrities from the B-Town. The paparazzi clicked Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol, Abhay Deol, Ranveer Singh and his family, and a few other celebrities at the event.

Unleashing his filmy keeda at his son Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony, Sunny Deol arrived donning his character Tara Singh's look from his iconic film 'Gadar'. He wore a grey kurta, patiala salwaar and brown blazer and black shoes. He completed his ethnic look with a light brown turban. Also, he set the stage on fire with his performance. Sunny took to the centre stage as he performed Gadar's iconic song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' with the ladies from his family.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, grooved with Karan Deol to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana amid loud cheers. Dressed in a suit, Dharmendra was soon joined by his son Sunny Deol, who was seen hugging him on the stage.

Ranveer Singh too performed with Karan Deol as he lifted him and danced to 'Dil legayi kudi Gujarat di.' Ranveer attended the pre-wedding function on Friday night with his mother, father and sister. His wife Deepika Padukone gave it a miss.

Well, that isn't it, Bobby Deol along with his wife Tanya stole the show, as the couple danced to the former’s iconic song 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai'. Bobby arrived in an off-white Kurta while Tanya looked elegant and beautiful in a netted yellow lehenga. The duo even posed together at the event dishing out major couple goals.

The sangeet ceremony was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Karan and his fiance Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony. Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. They have been in a relationship for a long time now.

