Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRINA SHAYK/FILE IMAGE Kanye West-Irina Shayk spotted together for first time since France vacation

After enjoying a getaway in France with Irina Shayk, American rapper and record producer Kanye West was recently spotted with the supermodel after they landed back in the US after their trip. The rumours of their alleged romance have been making the rounds for the last few weeks. The two celebs were seen walking around a luxury boutique hotel on Kanye’s 44th birthday. According to E! News, the 'Jesus is King' rapper and Shayk jetted off to France earlier this week, where they enjoyed a stay at the luxurious Villa La Coste, a 600-acre hotel near Provence.

An eyewitness shared details of their trip across the pond, that "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends." Another source told E! News, "Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."

Additionally, the second insider noted that the duo spent three nights at the hotel and flew back to the U.S. on Wednesday, June 9. The two were spotted for the first time since vacationing in France, as they arrived at a New Jersey airport that same day.

The 44-year-old musician appeared to wear his bright blue jacket from his Yeezy collection with Gap, while the 35-year-old star rocked an oversized white sweater and matching sweat pants. Although Kanye and Irina's vacation in France has people buzzing, a third source reveals this isn't the first time they've hung out in recent weeks.

The insider explained, "They have been seeing each other for several weeks. Kanye has been flying in and out of New York to be with her." A source close to the Yeezy designer pointed out they both go way back, sharing, "Kanye and Irina have known each other for years through the fashion industry. They were connected through their mutual friend group and Riccardo Tisci."

The supermodel even sashayed down the runway for the 'Fade' rapper's 2012 Paris Fashion Week show. But despite their business connection, sparks didn't fly between them until recently. As a separate source put it, "Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off."

The insider explained, "It's very casual and they have only been in touch for about a month. Kanye has expressed he doesn't want anything serious but likes Irina's vibe." News of the duo's getaway and low-key hangouts comes just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye following six years of marriage. They share four kids together North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

As for how the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' has "heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all. If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates," an E! News source shared. According to E! News, Irina was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper. However, they both decided to split in June 2019 after four years together. They are parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Lea. Both Kanye and Irina have yet to publicly comment on their one-on-one time together.

(With ANI Inputs)