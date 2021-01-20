Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restricted temporarily, actress says 'they are threatening me'

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from putting forward her opinions about different issues. This often lands her in controversies. Recently, the actress took to Twitter to reveal that her Twitter account was temporarily restricted. She said that even though her account can be suspended but she will continue to showcase her ' reloaded desh bhakt version' through her films.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi."

Kangana has been in the headlines recently for joining Twitterati in slamming the recently released web-series Tandav. Kangana slammed the series, calling it "Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable".

"The problem isn't just the Hindu phobic content, it's also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries," the actress tweeted from her account on Monday.

Kangana's tweet comes at a time when a criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series.

The complaint filed under Section 200 of the CrPC seeks summoning, commencing trial and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

On a related note, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her spy thriller Dhaakad which will release theatrically on October 1. In the poster, Kangana is seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. Kangana, who will play the role of Agent Agni, recently flew to Bhopal to kickstart the shooting of the film.

The film will also feature Arjun Rampal. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award winning cinematographer.