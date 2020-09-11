Friday, September 11, 2020
     
Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court to hear actress' petition on September 22

After hearing Kangana Ranaut and BMC, the Bombay high court ordered that both sides will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2020 7:45 IST
Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court to hear actress' petition on September 22
Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court to hear actress' petition on September 22

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been ruling the headlines for her tiff with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it partly demolished the actress' Pali Hill office on Wednesday when she was en route Mumbai. The actress moved to the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition and asked the BMC to give an answer. Filing an affidavit during the hearing of Ranaut's plea challenging the demolition of Sep. 9, the BMC legal team said the actress had not secured due permissions for the alleged unauthorised alterations in the premises and the work was done in complete violation of applicable rules.

After hearing the two parties, the high court ordered that both sides will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.

Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates:

 

Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates

  Sep 11, 2020 7:45 AM (IST)

    After hearing Kangana Ranaut and BMC, the Bombay high court ordered that both sides will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.

  Sep 11, 2020 7:26 AM (IST)

    Have no money to renovate: Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut in her latest tweet claimed that she has no money to renovate her office and will work from it with the condition it is in. She tweeted, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav"

