Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court to hear actress' petition on September 22

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been ruling the headlines for her tiff with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it partly demolished the actress' Pali Hill office on Wednesday when she was en route Mumbai. The actress moved to the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition and asked the BMC to give an answer. Filing an affidavit during the hearing of Ranaut's plea challenging the demolition of Sep. 9, the BMC legal team said the actress had not secured due permissions for the alleged unauthorised alterations in the premises and the work was done in complete violation of applicable rules.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut hits out at ‘Bullywood activists’, says ‘You deserve the treatment you get from me’

After hearing the two parties, the high court ordered that both sides will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.

Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage