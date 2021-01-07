Kangana Ranaut celebrates 3M Twitter followers: It is distracting at times but also fun

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut celebrates 3M Twitter followers

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been known for putting forward her opinions on various subjects. While she used to be vocal about it in interviews earlier, in August last year the actress joined Twitter and became an active user. In just five months, Kangana has garnered 3 million followers. Celebrating the milestone, the actress took to her Twitter to express her happiness and thanked fans for the support.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you."

Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/QS7QTyM6F2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

On August 21, Kangana joined Twitter. Earlier, the account was used by her team to promote her work. Announcing her arrival on the micro-blogging platform, the actress had then shared a video and revealed her point of view regarding being on the public space. She said that she believed to make a statement through her work but #JusticeForSSR made her realise how impactful social media can be.

In the video, Kangana said, "I am so excited and mujhe aapka sahyog chahiye and am looking forward to this journey jaha pe itne sare amazing log ha aur unko janne ka mauka mil raha hai aur naye rishto ki shuruwat ho rahi ha toh bohot bohot dhanwyaad for this opportunity. I look forward to a great time being here." She captioned the video: "This is for my twitter family"

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter bio reads, "An Artist who is Recipient of Padmashri, Three national awards, highest-grossing female-centric films. Budding Filmmaker and a Wannabe environmentalist."

On a related note, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up to shoot her upcoming film Dhaakad. On New Year, she hosted a special brunch for her team and shared pictures from the same. Kangana shared a video on her Twitter account where she can be seen decorating her house for the brunch party. "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good," Kangana tweeted.

P.S looking at you 2021 be good 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8LEftbzkAz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ak3gUCYNRA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Other than Dhaakad, Kangana will also be seen in the film Tejas. She has the Jayalalithaa biopic named Thalaivi scheduled for a release this year as well.