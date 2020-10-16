Kangana Ranaut begins action training for upcoming films Tejas, Dhakaad. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut begins action training for upcoming films Tejas, Dhakaad

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the most dedicated actors in the film industry. She is known for living her character on the big screen. After completing the schedule of her Jayalalithaa biopic, the actress is back in her hometown Manali and has begun preparation for her next films. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kangana shared a video in which she can be seen getting involved in action training for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhakaad.

Kangana tweeted, "I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine"

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

Last month, Kangana Ranaut resumed work after seven months. She had tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Tejas is all set to take off in December. The actress will be seen as the Indian air force pilot in the film. The actress took to social media earlier to announce this with a look poster. She tweeted, "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind"

The film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Kangana in a statement said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

Lately, Kangana has been very vocal on Twitter with her thoughts about Bollywood and nepotism. On Thursday, the actress urged that India should reject the term Bollywood and call it Indian Film Industry. She tweeted, "There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood "

There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

