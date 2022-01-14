Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol shares a glimpse of her Lohri celebration with son Yug, mom-in-law Veena Devgan

On the occasion of Lohri, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of festivities with family. The actress is seen celebrating the harvesting festival with her son Yug and her in-laws at home. In one of the pictures, Kajol is seen sharing the frame with Yug, Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam and other members of the house. In another picture, the actress is seen striking a pose with Veena and Neelam with a big plate of popcorn. Dropping the picture, Kajol wrote, "Mamas and babies and happies.. #happylohri everyone!"

Lately, a gorgeous photo of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa is doing rounds on the Internet. In the viral photo, she is seen dressed in a black dress and looks every inch diva that she is. The photo is a mirror selfie in which Nysa strikes a confident pose in a plunging neck dress. Complimenting her dress was a blingy neckpiece and a contrasting green bag. As the photo is being shared across several fan pages netizens couldn't help but talk about her transformation. Before this, she has always made appearances with her parents. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol recently announced her new project, Last Hurrah, which will be director by Revathy. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!” Kajol shared.

She was last seen in the film Tribhanga which also featured Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in key roles. The film revolves around the story of the dysfunctional family dynamics of the three central characters belonging to three different generations. While Azmi portrays the role of a critically acclaimed writer, Kajol essays the role of her daughter who is an established Bollywood actor and an Odissi dancer in the film.