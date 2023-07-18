Kajol breaks 'no-kissing' policy for Ajay Devgn's 'The Trial', visuals leaked. Twitter REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kajol's no-kissing policy

After ruling the silver screen, Kajol made her OTT debut with 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.' The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. It is a gripping trial of life as Noyonika (Kajol) navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. Ally plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college. The show has been garnering attention not only for its gripping plotline but also for Kajol's decision to break her no-kissing policy.

While 'The Trial' has been receiving positive reviews, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally did not go well with fans. A Twitter user shared a video of the kissing scenes featuring Kajol. With this, fans trolled the actress for breaking her 'no-kissing' policy. If media reports are to be believed, Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career before this one.

Meanwhile, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where the vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life."

ALSO READ: When Shanaya Kapoor's father Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her mother Maheep Kapoor

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Dayaben finally returning this Diwali? Find out here

Latest Entertainment News