  5. Kajol breaks 'no-kissing' policy for Ajay Devgn's 'The Trial', visuals leaked. Twitter REACTS

Kajol breaks 'no-kissing' policy for Ajay Devgn's 'The Trial', visuals leaked. Twitter REACTS

Kajol broke her no-kissing policy on her latest web show 'The Trial'. The actress was seen kissing her co-star Alyy Khan in one of the episodes.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2023 15:12 IST
Kajol
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kajol's no-kissing policy

After ruling the silver screen, Kajol made her OTT debut with 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.' The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. It is a gripping trial of life as Noyonika (Kajol) navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. Ally plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college. The show has been garnering attention not only for its gripping plotline but also for Kajol's decision to break her no-kissing policy. 

While 'The Trial' has been receiving positive reviews, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally did not go well with fans. A Twitter user shared a video of the kissing scenes featuring Kajol. With this, fans trolled the actress for breaking her 'no-kissing' policy. If media reports are to be believed, Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career before this one. 

Meanwhile, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison. 

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate. 

Talking about the show, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where the vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life."

