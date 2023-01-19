Jeremy Renner Health Update: Hawkeye star back home from hospital after deadly snowplow accident

Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
Jemery Renner was in the hospital for two weeks. He had sustained "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" while trying to clear the snow around his personal vehicle.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2023 11:09 IST
Jeremy Renner
Image Source : TWITTER/JEREMY RENNER Jeremy Renner met with an accident

Jeremy Renner Health Update: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has returned home after spending two weeks in the hospital following a snow ploughing accident earlier this month. The 51-year-old actor made the revelation on Tuesday when he posted a reply to the official Twitter handle of Paramount+, promoting the new season of his hit series "Mayor of Kingstown". 

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner tweeted.

The two-time Oscar nominee had sustained "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" while trying to clear the snow around his personal vehicle. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll and run him over.

The accident occurred near his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. He was later airlifted and underwent a surgery. On January 4, the actor had shared a selfie of his bruised face from the hospital and thanked everyone for their best wishes. "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Renner had posted on Instagram.

Renner is known for starring as Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects including 'The Avengers' movies, 'Captain America: Civil War,' 'Thor' and the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye', with other credits including 'The Hurt Locker' and the 'Mission: Impossible' movies.

