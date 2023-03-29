Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries | READ

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, who has done some impressive action sequences in 'Murder Mystery 2',underwent hip replacement surgery not long after he and his co-star Jennifer Aniston wrapped the follow-up to their original 'Murder Mystery' comedy. "My god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie," Sandler told 'Variety' on Tuesday at the film's premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did 'Spaceman' and I was hanging in harness all the time. I kept saying, 'something's going on with my hip, man. I'm in trouble'. And then during this and this other movie I did I was like, 'yeah, I definitely gotta x-ray that thing', and we were in trouble."

Even though 'Murder Mystery 2' director Jeremy Garelick described some of Sandler's work as 'Tom Cruise kind of stuff', the funny man insists he's not looking for a part in a 'Mission: Impossible' flick.

"Everything's scary at 56 years old," Sandler said. "You never know what the hell you're gonna get up from. I'm sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape. I didn't think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, 'man, I should have gotten in shape'."

It certainly didn't look like anything was wrong before he hit the carpet for interviews. Sandler spent about 30 minutes signing autographs for most of the fans who lined almost two blocks across the street from the premiere. "I gotta try to do as many as possible because I don't want someone getting mad that I didn't sign theirs but I signed others," he explained.

Even if Sandler praised Aniston for being in "good shape", the 'Friends' star said she injured herself during her last day of shooting. "I had a back injury about three years ago and it got really pissed off when I was in the harness," Aniston said. "It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day or two days later and you're like, 'wow, that got bad'."

'Murder Mystery 2' is coming to Netflix on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News