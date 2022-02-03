Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with AL Vijay for emotional horror thriller; shoot to begin in March

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez and Thalaivii director AL Vijay collaborate for new film

Highlights Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the movie Bhoot Police

Her upcoming movies include Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, among others

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to start shooting for her upcoming film with Thalaivii director AL Vijay. The source revealed, "It’s a new space for the actress and she is all gearing up to take on the challenge. The character is unlike anything she has done before, and the prep work has already begun. The film will be shot in London over a period of 2 months in a start to finish schedule. While the filming begins in March, the team will call it a wrap by the end of April."

She has recently wrapped the shoots for Ram Setu, helmed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' fame. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress recently penned a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside an adorable video with co-actor Akshay Kumar. She wrote, "#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you’ve poured into this film!! @akshaykumar @abundantiaent #abhisheksharma @primevideoin @lyca_productions @nushrrattbharuccha @actorsatyadev @savleenmanchanda @hairstylist_madhav @sam_debroy.(sic)"

She also completed the shooting of Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus. It is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors' and also stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others. It will release in theatres on July 15, 2022.

Jacqueline is also gearing up for the promotions of Bachchan Pandey as the film hits the theatres on Holi this year. The movie is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson productions which stars Jacqueline along with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead cast.

Jacqueline has an impressive lineup of movies in her kitty with Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Attack, Cirkus, and Kick 2 which have already been announced.