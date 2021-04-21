Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez shares monochrome picture resting at home amid lockdown; 'Stay safe everyone'

Back to spending time at home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdow, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning monochrome picture on Wednesday. The actress through her new Instagram post urged people to stay safe. In the image, Jacqueline is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an off-shoulder attire. The picture shows the 'Kick' actress in a thigh-length jumpsuit and a messy bun.

Jacqueline captioned the post as "Back to this.. stay safe everyone (and added a joined hands emoticon)."

The actress has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Recently, Jacqueline shared a photograph clicked by "Ram Setu" co-star Akshay Kumar, while announcing that she has started shooting for the film. The black-and-white close-up shot captures the actress in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta.

Sharing the picture, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the 'prestigious film'. "First day of #ramsetu.. extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline currently has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in "Bachchan Pandey", John Abraham-led "Attack", Saif Ali Khan-starrer horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus."

For 'Bachchan Pandey,' Jacqueline was trained for a very unusual form of art. The star learned the art of tightrope walking which is also called funambulism. It is a skill of walking along a thin wire or rope. The film is an action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji. Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.