Jacqueline Fernandez starts Ram Setu shoot, ace photographer Akshay Kumar captures the moment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE Jacqueline Fernandez starts Ram Setu shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared a photograph clicked by "Ram Setu" co-star Akshay Kumar, while announcing that she has started shooting for the film.

The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the "prestigious film".

"First day of #ramsetu.. extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image, on her verified Instagram account, jacquelinef143.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar turned a professional photographer for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on the set of Ram Setu. The duo started shooting for the film earlier this week along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Akshay has already unveiled his look from the film. On Wednesday, he gave a glimpse of how Nushrratt enters the sets of the film. He shared a picture saying, "That’s how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu."

The picture shows Nushrratt flashing her smile as she stands between two big lunch boxes. Wearing a maroon floral print saree, the actress looks gorgeous.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film's unit had earlier performed the muhurat shot in Ayodhya.