J-Hope flirts with internet by dropping More concept art pics, ARMY goes weak in the knees

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UARMYHOPE J-Hope surprises fans with a new look

J-Hope is all set to launch the first single More from his album Jack in the Box. The album will be out in July mid-week and the countdown for the most-awaited launch has begun. J-Hope shared his pictures from the concept art of the single More on Instagram stoking fan frenzy. The look that J-Hope carried in the images is very different from the usual. Naturally, fans flooded social media with loving messages for the BTS star.

J-Hope shares More concept art

J-Hope recently shared some pictures from Jack in the Box album. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and accessorises his look with necklaces. He went for a goth look with brownish eyeshadow and sported a scary expression on his face. The official handle of BigHit Music shared the photos where Hobi can be seen singing in a room with three other people who have distorted faces. Netizens were surprised to see this side of the rapper and cannot wait for the song and album to release sooner than later.

Read: V tops Google’s list of top 100 most searched Asians; know Uorfi Javed and Moose Wala's rankings

In other pics, J-Hope wore a black ensemble giving gothic vibes.

Read: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung & BLACKPINK's Lisa were a rage in Paris; watch their viral pole dance video

J-Hope's pics leave fans excited

As soon as J-Hope's new pics surfaced, the ARMY went crazy over his makeover. One of the social media users wrote, "You ready for MORE (sic)?" Another one said, "Me trying to do my job vs evil jhope trying to distract me (sic)."

All about J-Hope's solo album

J-Hope will drop a solo single, titled on Friday, followed by a solo album on July 15. Though members of the South Korean boy band told fans earlier this month that they intended to separate for some time while pursuing their own music, their record label later clarified that the group would “remain active” amid their solo endeavors.

J-Hope’s forthcoming album Jack in the Box will reflect his “aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” a press release teased. Shortly after his album arrives, J-Hope will close out Chicago’s Lollapalooza on July 31 and become the first South Korean artist ever to headline a major US music festival.