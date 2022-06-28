BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung & BLACKPINK's Lisa were a rage in Paris; watch their viral pole dance video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LALISA_IGSTORY BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Lisa

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa are two powerful K-pop with millions of fan following across the globe. Naturally, when these two came together at the world's fashion capital, they were a sight to behold. To add more excitement, the Korean stars performed pole dance sending the Internet into a tizzy. The videos are from an apparent after-party the duo attended after making a stellar appearance at Paris Fashion Week along with popular Korean actor Park Bo-gum.

Inside videos from the after-party have V and Lisa trying their hands at pole dancing. They have gone viral on social media and fans are sharing them across social media. In the videos Taehung looks dapper as he giggles and laughs while attempting the dance form, Lisa on the other looked gorgeous and owned the dance floor with her stunning moves.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, "Never in my life i imagined kim taehyung doing pole dance throwing up rn." "Kim Taehyung did pole dance omg? love seeing him enjoy himself," said another. A third one added, "Like a kid who found a new toy, Kim Taehyung tried & have fun swirling around the dancing pole at CELINE's After Party in Paris! OMG FREE & HAPPY TAEHYUNG."

BLINKS too reacted to Lisa's videos. "This was perhaps lisa’s best trip to paris so far, she was with friends, being care free, attended the celine show after 2 long years, got to pole dance and party in a club as she should and attended dinner parties with her besties. this is the life of an it girl i must say" a fan tweeted. "I'm living for this free Lisa who can go to her brand events, meet with friends famous or not and party like any other woman her age. And because she is special do pole dance like the LALISA she," wrote a Twitter user for Lisa.

Aren't the two looking just fabulous as they enjoy themselves in Paris?