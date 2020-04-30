Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrfan Khan's son Babil thanks for condolences: Not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 at the age of 53. The Padma Shri and National Award recipient breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital early on Wednesday. He has been hospitalised on Tuesday with a colon infection.Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan. The news of his demise was confirmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

Now, son Babil Khan has taken to social media and thanked everyone for the condolences.

Taking to Insatgram story, Babil Khan wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you".

Irrfan Khan's son pens heartfelt note

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai at around 3 pm yesterday

