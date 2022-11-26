INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner bash: Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others arrive in style | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner bash: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently hosted a special dinner for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry. Many prominent celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sharvari Wagh, Seema Khan, Tripti Dimri, Maheep Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Dhairya Karwa, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at the Neuma Restuarant in Mumbai's Colaba at for the close-knit event. While the reason for the get-together remains unclear, Karan's star-studded guest list has made it the talk of the town.

For the dinner, Sonam Kapoor opted for a breezy Kaftan dress which she paired with white heels. She posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the restaurant. On the other hand, Aryan Khan sported a grey sweatshirt, denims teamed with sneakers.

Flaunting her perfect curves, Ananya Panday opted for a beautiful orange short dress and white statement heels. With wavy hair left open, the actress kept it simple and classy. The host and filmmaker went all-black in a pantsuit which he styled with quirky sunglasses and white sneakers. Rhea was seen in a dark purple jacket, black trousers and matching heels.

Soaring the temperature, Shanaya Kapoor arrived in a gorgeous white dress featuring cut-out detailing around her waist. She completed her look with neon heels, statement hoops, and a perfect hairdo.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

The filmmaker has some promising production and directorial ventures ahead. He is making a comeback to filmmaking after a long hiatus with the upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The mpovie is slated to hit the theatres in April 2023. Also, it was recently reported that Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to foray into Indian cinema with Karan Johar's next.

According to a report by Zoom, Ibrahim will be launched by Dharma Productions in a film directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. While the details have been kept under wraps, it is said to revolve around the armed forces and will begin production as early as 2023. ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares heartfelt post for newly engaged Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, drops UNSEEN pics

