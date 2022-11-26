Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
  5. INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner bash: Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others arrive in style | Photos

INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner bash: The host and filmmaker went all-black in a pantsuit which he styled with quirky sunglasses and white sneakers. Flaunting her perfect curves, Ananya Panday opted for a beautiful orange short dress and white statement heels.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2022 10:51 IST
Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner bash: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently hosted a special dinner for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry. Many prominent celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sharvari Wagh, Seema Khan, Tripti Dimri, Maheep Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Dhairya Karwa, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at the Neuma Restuarant in Mumbai's Colaba at for the close-knit event. While the reason for the get-together remains unclear, Karan's star-studded guest list has made it the talk of the town.

For the dinner, Sonam Kapoor opted for a breezy Kaftan dress which she paired with white heels. She posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the restaurant. On the other hand, Aryan Khan sported a grey sweatshirt, denims teamed with sneakers. 

Flaunting her perfect curves, Ananya Panday opted for a beautiful orange short dress and white statement heels. With wavy hair left open, the actress kept it simple and classy. The host and filmmaker went all-black in a pantsuit which he styled with quirky sunglasses and white sneakers. Rhea was seen in a dark purple jacket, black trousers and matching heels. 

India Tv - Rhea Kapoor

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRhea Kapoor

Soaring the temperature, Shanaya Kapoor arrived in a gorgeous white dress featuring cut-out detailing around her waist. She completed her look with neon heels, statement hoops, and a perfect hairdo.

India Tv - Shanaya Kapoor

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIShanaya Kapoor
India Tv - Bhavana Panday and Seema

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBhavana Panday and Seema

India Tv - Dhairya Karwa, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIDhairya Karwa, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

India Tv - Tripti Dimri and Sharvari Wagh

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANITripti Dimri and Sharvari Wagh

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

The filmmaker has some promising production and directorial ventures ahead. He is making a comeback to filmmaking after a long hiatus with the upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The mpovie is slated to hit the theatres in April 2023. Also, it was recently reported that Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to foray into Indian cinema with Karan Johar's next.  

According to a report by Zoom, Ibrahim will be launched by Dharma Productions in a film directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. While the details have been kept under wraps, it is said to revolve around the armed forces and will begin production as early as 2023. ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares heartfelt post for newly engaged Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, drops UNSEEN pics

