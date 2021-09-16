Hrithik Roshan reveals living in 'rented house' after fan spots flaw: 'Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan gave everybody some Sunday feels on a weekday when he posted a candid picture of himself. The actor had shared a photograph from his breakfast date with his mother Pinky Roshan. He captioned the image: "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum... It's a good morning...Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug."

Seemingly, Hrithik wanted fans to focus on his mother while he was taking a mirror selfie, however, it was the wall that caught everyone's attention. A fan spotted a patch of damp wall in the actor's latest picture on social media turning everybody's attention to the flawed wall. "Gaur se dekhiye Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there's a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan's house)," the Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

While replying to him, Hrithik made a surprising revelation, saying that he lives in a rented house and will be buying his own very soon. "Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Right now I am living in a rented apartment. I am buying my own house soon)," the actor wrote.

Sometime later, taking the humorous road, the Bollywood star posted another reply. But this time it was a funny one. He added: "Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)".

On the work front, Hrithik is currently prepping for his next "Fighter" which also stars Deepika Padukone. 'Fighter' will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques. 'Fighter' is slated for release in 2022.

Apart from this, the actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha" starring Vijay Sethupati and R Madhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.

He has also teased the fourth instalment of the 'Krrish' franchise, "Krrish 4".

--With IANS inputs