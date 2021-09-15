Hrithik Roshan's lazy breakfast with mom is all about Sunday feels on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan makes sure he gives his fans some sneak peek into his personal life. Sometimes it is his rigorous workout sessions, other times it is a portrait of him posing for the camera. However, On Wednesday morning, the actor gave his fans a glimpse of how his lazy break breakfast looks like. The actor posted a mirror selfie as he spends some time with his mother Pinky Roshan.

In the image, Hrithik can be seen seated at a table while his mom is soaking in the sunshine on her balcony. Wearing casuals, the 47-year-old actor, who is fondly called the 'Greek God of Bollywood' thanks to his good features, is sporting a rugged beard and messy hair in the picture. "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It's a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Actor Kunal Kapoor and ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani were among the first ones to react to the photo. The two celebrities dropped heart emojis on the post. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's picture with his mother:

On the work front, Hrithik is currently prepping for his next 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone. 'Fighter' will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. 'Fighter' is slated for release in 2022.

Apart from this, the actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha" starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.

He has also teased the fourth instalment of the 'Krrish' franchise, "Krrish 4".