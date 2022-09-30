Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, cousin Pashmina review Vikram Vedha: 'Walked out proud'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Sussanne Khan & cousin Pashmina hail Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has finally hit theatres. The action-thriller bags third biggest opening of the year. While the film is out for the audience to critique, several celebs have been reviewing the film who attended the pre-release screening. Now, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her cousin Pashmina Roshan have reviewed the film. They are all praise for the film and for Vikram's charm.

On Thursday, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram account and shared her review of the action-thriller. She couldn't control her excitement in the caption, which read, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER."

Hrithik's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, also took to social media to hail his brother. She shared an adorable picture with the War actor. Along with the picture, she penned a heartfelt note for him. Her caption read, "This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD. To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it’s out in theaters tomorrow, what are y’all waiting for?"

Speaking about the film, it is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The action-thriller is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.

