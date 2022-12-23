Honey Singh addresses his bipolar disorder and psychotic problems: 'kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HONEYSINGH Honey Singh addresses his bipolar disorder

Rapper-singer Honey Singh is one of the most noted names in the Indian music industry. He has given several remarkable songs over the years, whether they are his singles or Bollywood hits. Apart from his professional life, the singer also makes headlines time and again due to his personal life. Many might not know, but the singer was once diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had psychotic symptoms. Now, he has opened up about his medical problem.

During an interview, the Brown Rang singer confessed that he realised he had a problem and wanted to fix it. He also stated that when he attempted to make a comeback after five years, people liked his songs but did not accept him because he had acquired weight.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the Punjabi singer said, "When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project, I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

The actor further went on to say, "It took me five years, I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother, I'm unable to do anything. She told me, 'You started as a music producer, start writing beats'. My songs became hits, I was making a comeback, but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, 'Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha'. Gaana hit horaha tha but mujhe accept nahi karahe the log (I was fat, people said, 'This isn't the look, the comeback isn't happening)'. The songs were hits but people were not accepting me)."

Meanwhile, the singer recently gave fans a remix of the classic 1990s hit song "Yai Re" from Rangeela. In the party remix of the song, the rapper is joined by model Iulia Vantur.

