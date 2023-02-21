Here is why Sonu Nigam was attacked at his own concert | COMPLETE STORY

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@SONU NIGAM Here is Why Sonu Nigam Was Attacked At His Own Concert

According to police, famous Indian singer Sonu Nigam and his colleagues were allegedly manhandled by the son of an MLA during a scuffle over a selfie with the singer at a musical event in Mumbai. Nigam and his team were leaving the stage when Swapnil Phaterpekar approached Nigam from behind and allegedly tried to take a selfie. Nigam's colleague, Hari Prakash, intervened, but Phaterpekar allegedly manhandled him and caused him to fall off the stage. The accused then pushed Nigam, causing him to fall on the stairs. Another colleague, Rabbani Khan, who came forward to help, was also manhandled by the accused.

Following the incident, Sonu Nigam lodged a complaint with the police, and an FIR was registered against Swapnil Phaterpekar under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 341, and 337. In his complaint, Nigam stated that the accused's actions caused injuries to his colleagues. Khan was taken to a private hospital in Chembur, where he received treatment for his injuries.

In response to the incident, the accused's sister issued a statement on behalf of the event's organisers apologising to Nigam and his team for the unpleasant incident. She explained that her brother was trying to take a selfie with Nigam while he was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after his performance. Due to the rush, a commotion ensued, leading to the scuffle.

The police are investigating the case, and the accused may face charges for causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and endangering the lives of others. The incident has sparked outrage among Nigam's fans, with many expressing their support for the singer and his team.

