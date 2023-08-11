Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together for a date in London

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together

Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell were spotted together in London for a date and were seen smiling and cozying up to one another at a party following the performance. The couple was seen sharing an intimate moment following Russell’s performance in The Effect at London’s National Theatre Last night.

Harry appeared mesmerised by the beauty as he leaned in close and had a good talk with her and was seen introducing Russell. Russell who wore a strapless gown, was seen putting her hand on Styles’ shoulder and Styles put his hand on her lower back. The duo was seen having a good chat with his long-time friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, both of whom Russell embraced with hugs.

Image Source : TWITTERHarry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted in London

According to a report in Daily Mail, the couple left the party together and Styles was carrying Russell’s suitcase and purse through a side door and the duo left in the same car. It looked like Taylor was on the phone to Harry when she left the theatre, telling him to pick her up. They were clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together.

For the unversed, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first spotted together by fans in June this year. The actress then attended the Vienna concert of Styles.

Previously Harry Styles was romantically linked with model Emily Ratajkowski, who attended several of his shows before they were spotted kissing in Tokyo, in which the videos and pictures of it went viral on social media in no time.

Before that Styles was dating filmmaker Olivia Wilde. The two dated for a year before ultimately breaking in November last year. Meanwhile, Russell was linked with Bones and All co-star Timothee Chalamet, but it was never confirmed.

