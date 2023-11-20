Govinda confirms patch up with David Dhawan, here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Govinda confirms patch up with David Dhawan

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has finally patched up with director David Dhawan. Having worked in several superhit films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, etc, the actor and director has a rift for several years. The duo reunited at producer Ramesh Turani’s Diwali bash recently. The appearance hinted that they have reconciled. Soon Govinda stamped the rumour by sharing a photo with David and revealed that they have moved on. The actor has now confirmed that the duo has resolved their issues.

Govinda and David Dhawan Patch-Up

While talking to Bombay Times, Govinda said that he's glad people still feel that they should work together. "Yeh unka pyaar hai. Our patch-up had already happened. This was our second meeting. It was a Diwali bash where we ate good food and had a great time," said Govinda. The actor further said that they don’t believe in raking up the past. Moreover, filmy talk wasn’t their priority, as they only spoke about happy memories and those were plenty.

Govinda shared a photo with David and said, “80s aur 90s mein meri do biwiyaan thi. Ek Sunita aur ek David! .” Varun Dhawan and several other actors had commented with a heart emoji in the comment section.

Watch the Insta Post here:

What was the reason behind Govinda-David Dhawan's fallout?

In 2019, Govinda revealed that after he left politics, he told his secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that he could listen to what David Dhawan was saying. He heard David saying that Govinda was questioning a lot. "He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles,” the actor said.

This shocked the actor and he decided never to work with Dhawan. After 4-5 months, he again rang him up just to find out if he would give Govinda a guest appearance in his film. "He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know,” Govinda had added.

