Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is roaring in theatres. The film was released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali and it received a tremendous response from the audience. With this, the film has collected more than Rs 220 crore within eight days of its release in the domestic market. Yesterday, during the final match of India vs Australia World Cup 2023, Salman Khan also confirmed Tiger 4.

What did Salman Khan say?

Salman and Katrina were promoting their latest release Tiger 3 during the ICC World Cup 2023 final match presentation on Sunday. During this, Katrina had praised cricketer Virat Kohli's dedication and passion for the game. Katrina said, "Look at Virat's journey and graph since he started playing IPL for RCB." After this, Salman flatly mentioned the Tiger journey. "You have seen Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 also. No and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60," said Salman.

Watch the video here:

Tiger 3 total collection

Talking about the earnings of Tiger 3, it is creating havoc at the box office. The film opened with a collection of Rs 44.5 crores and since then the film has been making huge collections at the ticket window. However, in the meantime, a decline has also been recorded in the film's earnings. On the second Sunday, the film's earnings were affected due to the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match and it earned only Rs 10.25 crore. With this, the total earnings of eight days of 'Tiger 3' has now reached Rs 229.65 crore. The makers are expecting an increase in the film's earnings in the second week.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli after epic loss at World Cup Final | See Photos

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and the fifth film of YRF's spy universe. Salman Khan reprised the role of Agent Tiger and Katrina Kaif reprised the role of Zoya in the film. Emraan Hashmi has surprised everyone by playing the role of villain in Tiger 3. Many actors including Revati and Riddhi Dogra have played important roles in the film.

Latest Entertainment News