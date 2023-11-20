Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli after epic loss at World Cup Final | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Team India had to face defeat in the World Cup 2023 Final played between India and Australia played on Sunday. While the entire country was expecting India's victory, the entire atmosphere changed after the defeat. Virat Kohli tried to give his best in the match, but Team India failed to win against Australia. While KL Rahul scored 66 runs, Virat returned to the pavilion after scoring 54 runs. After the match, some of his pictures with Anushka Sharma consoling Virat Kohli have gone viral on social media.

Virat-Anushka disappointed after the defeat

India had set a small target of 240 runs for Australia to win, in which the opposing team easily won. Australia won by 6 wickets, after which the Indians had to face disappointment. At the same time, after the match, some pictures of Virat Kohli with Anushka have surfaced, in which the actress is seen giving courage to her husband. During this time, the sorrow of defeat can be seen on the faces of both of them.

Like Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty had also come to support Team India and her husband KL Rahul. After the defeat, she was also seen being heartbroken. Photos and videos of both actresses are going viral on social media, in which both actresses are seen with sad faces after their defeat.

Many stars had come to the stadium watch the match

The India and Australia World Cup match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Deepika Padukone along with her father Prakash Pasdukone and sister Anisha Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and their entire family had come to watch this match live. Along with them, Ayushmann Khurrana, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah also came to the stadium to support Team India.

